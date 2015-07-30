LONDON, July 30 Sacked BBC "Top Gear," host
Jeremy Clarkson has signed a deal with Amazon to
present a new motoring show alongside his former co-presenters
Richard Hammond and James May.
Clarkson was fired from the BBC for physically attacking a
member of Top Gear's production staff in March.
Amazon said the new show, to be overseen by the trio's long
time executive producer Andy Wilman, will be available on its
subscription streaming service Amazon Prime next year and run
for three seasons.
It gave no further details of the as-yet unnamed show.
Clarkson, 55, was replaced as lead presenter of the globally
popular Top Gear show - aired in more than 200 countries and
watched by 350 million viewers worldwide - by television
presenter and DJ Chris Evans.
Clarkson, who had generated both controversy and profits for
Britain's publicly-funded broadcaster, had been on a final
warning over accusations last year that he had used racist
language while filming the show.
Last October, the show sparked a diplomatic incident between
Britain and Argentina, which went to war in 1982 over the
Falkland Islands.
A Top Gear television crew was forced to flee Argentina
after driving a Porsche 928 GT with the registration number H982
FKL, which some people suggested could refer to the Falklands
conflict.
(Reporting by Stephanie Addison; editing by Kate Holton)