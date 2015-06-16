June 16 Television and radio presenter Chris
Evans will host motoring show Top Gear, replacing Jeremy
Clarkson, who was dropped in March after he physically attacked
a producer, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) said on
Tuesday.
Evans has signed a three-year deal and will begin filming in
a few weeks time without Clarkson's co-hosts Richard Hammond and
James May, the BBC said. goo.gl/I3pL29
Evans, a car enthusiast, said he was thrilled to get the job
in his "favourite programme of all time", the BBC reported.
"I promise I will do everything I possibly can to respect
what has gone on before and take the show forward," Evans said.
Referring to the popular BBC Radio 2 show that he presents,
he tweeted: "And NO I'm not leaving the R2 Breakfast Show".
BBC's Top Gear is shown in more than 200 countries and is
watched by 350 million viewers worldwide with overseas sales
worth about 50 million pounds ($80 million) a year.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise
Ireland)