LONDON, June 17 Television and radio presenter
Chris Evans is to become the new host of Britain's globally
popular Top Gear TV motoring show, replacing Jeremy Clarkson who
was dropped by the BBC in March after he attacked a producer.
Evans has signed a three-year deal to lead the show which is
aired in more than 200 countries and watched by 350 million
viewers worldwide.
Filming will begin in a few weeks time, the BBC said,
without Clarkson's co-hosts Richard Hammond and James May.
Evans, 49, who owns a multi-million pound car collection and
has a penchant for Ferraris, said he was thrilled to get the job
in his "favourite programme of all time".
"I promise I will do everything I possibly can to respect
what has gone on before and take the show forward," Evans said,
adding he would continue to work as a radio DJ for the BBC as
well.
Evans, who had ruled himself of hosting the show back in
March, is a friend of 55-year-old Clarkson, whose strong
opinions and off-colour remarks generated both complaints and
profits for Britain's publicly funded broadcaster.
Evans too has endured negative headlines.
Prominent in the 1990s, Evans hosted popular shows such as
the Big Breakfast and TFI Friday as well the BBC's flagship
Radio 1 breakfast show with a laddish humour that sometimes
landed him in trouble. He quit the Radio 1 show in 1997 after
the BBC refused to give him Fridays off work.
Evans has reinvented himself in recent years as a more
reliable host, returning to TV and enjoying a successful spell
presenting the BBC's Radio 2 breakfast show since 2010.
Top Gear is syndicated around the world and is one of the
BBC's most successful and lucrative programmes, generating
overseas sales worth 50 million pounds ($80 million) a year.
