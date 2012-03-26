LONDON, March 26 A gas leak at Total's Elgin oil and gas platform in the North Sea which started on Sunday continued on Monday afternoon, the company said.

"The gas leak at the Elgin Well Head Platform remains ongoing (...) Meanwhile, a sheen on the water has been confirmed in the vicinity of the platform and Oil Spill Response Limited (OSRL) have been alerted," Total UK said in a statement.

The cause of the leak is still unknown and Total is working to bring the situation under control. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps)