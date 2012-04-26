LONDON, April 26 Gas is continuing to leak from
Total's Elgin gas field in the UK North Sea but
engineers have installed diverter equipment to lead the flow
away from the production platform to make it safer to get on
board to tackle the leak, the company said on Thursday.
"The fitting of this device ensures that there is no gas
accumulating around the G4 wellhead or the platform, (which)
reinforces the safety of the well intervention operation and
helps alleviate restrictions on helicopter landings on the
platform from now on," Total said in a statement.
The amount of gas streaming from below the platform located
240 kilometres off the coast of Aberdeen reduced by two thirds
last week after workers started drilling a relief well.
The Elgin platform was evacuated on March 25, after workers
detected gas leaking from a well which was closed last year,
enveloping the site in a potentially explosive gas cloud.
Total is continuing work to drill a relief well around 2
kilometres away from the facility and workers are preparing the
platform to start a so-called "well kill", which is a cheaper
and faster option but also more risky as it involves pumping
heavy mud into the well from the platform.
The gas leak is costing Total $2.5 million per day, the
company said.
Britain could be facing as much as a 6 percent cut to gas
supplies this summer due to the closure of the Elgin and two
neighbouring gas fields, National Grid said last week.