LONDON, July 19 Don't Fly. An odd advertising
slogan for an airline but more and more Britons appear to be
following the advice as they holiday at home rather than jetting
off to sunnier climes.
That's despite the gloomiest British summer in living
memory, as rain of mythical proportions has meant little
sunshine for months.
"The weather has been dreadful but why would you want to go
away? We love staying in cottages in the countryside," said
David Kitching, who was visiting London for the day with his
13-year-old daughter from Leicestershire, in the midlands of
England.
"There's nothing to do when you are abroad but sit by the
pool. Here, we've been to farms, National Trust places,
Leicester Square, shops, restaurants, and we're going to watch
the cricket next week," the warehouse manager added.
British Airways says its latest advertising campaign, "Don't
Fly. Support Team GB" is a tongue-in-cheek encouragement for
Britons to cheer on their athletes in this summer's London
Olympics and Paralympics.
With predicted gridlock in the capital and three hour queues
at airport immigration, more people are looking to 'staycation'
or 'nearcation' - the idea of vacationing at, or near, your
home.
The latest government statistics show visits abroad in the
12 months ending in May 2012 are 1 percent lower than in 2011.
And as Britain wallows in its second recession in four
years, cash-strapped holidaymakers are facing rising
unemployment and wages that have failed to keep up price rises.
"We have seen a renaissance in domestic tourism since the
height of the credit crunch in 2009 and once people realised
what Britain had to offer, they wanted to do it again," said
Sarah Long, head of corporate communications at VisitEngland.
A historically weak pound, which has lost a quarter of its
value against the dollar since a peak in late 2007, has made
foreign jaunts more expensive and a government-funded domestic
tourism campaign, launched this spring, asked "Why would you
want to go abroad?"
"We're going to Norfolk next week, we want to escape and
it's nice and quiet," said Phil Mimms outside Britain's 1.45
billion pound Westfield shopping mall, built as a gateway to the
Olympic Park and boasting more than 300 shops and 70 eateries.
"Besides, we couldn't afford to go abroad, it's too
expensive - especially with four of us," added Mimms,
unemployed, who lives in Stratford, home to the Games.
HOME ADVANTAGE
Britons represent some of the most lucrative visitors for
euro zone tourist hotspots like Greece and Spain, whose troubled
economies are unlikely to be helped by UK holidaymakers staying
at home.
But that might give the stagnant British economy an
unexpected, if mild, perk.
Tourism contributed 97 billion pounds ($151.5 billion) to
the economy in 2011, employing more than 2 million people, and
last year saw a record level of expenditure by both foreign and
domestic holidaymakers in England.
The government hopes last year's Royal Wedding, coupled with
the Olympics and this year's celebrations for Queen Elizabeth's
60th anniversary as monarch, will boost tourism and provide a
much-needed lift to the economy.
Those showcase events might be paying off.
London will attract the highest international visitor spend
this year, topping MasterCard's Worldwide Index of Global
Destination Cities, just ahead of New York as it offers better
value for money, the credit card company said last month.
"London is amazing ... but the UK has many more facets than
what you see in London," said Sabine Vinck who is on a two-week
driving holiday around the country with her sister.
Britain boasts ancient castles, world-leading museums, art
galleries, gleaming shopping malls and huge national parks, as
well as gastronomic delights from Michelin-starred restaurants
to quaint village pubs serving traditional jellied eels.
"We go to Center Parcs, it's outdoors and my son loves it.
It's safe and you know what you are getting so we tend to go
there most years," said dentist James Meakin.
Center Parcs, which runs four resorts nestled in some of
Britain's biggest forests offering activities ranging from
badminton to horse riding alongside spa packages, said they did
not have any special deals over the Games period but bookings
were strong and slightly ahead of this time last year.
Hoteliers in Brighton, a popular seaside resort just an hour
from London, are also cashing in on people escaping the capital.
"Brighton has always been a traditional destination for
Londoners wanting to leave London. We run at around 96 percent
occupancy, of which the lion's share would be domestic people,"
said Justin Manning, the general manager at The Queens Hotel.
"We've seen spectacular growth in the hotel since the
downturn started in 2008, having already been one of the busiest
hotels in Brighton we've seen in excess of 20 percent growth,"
he said.
But not everyone is staying at home.
"It's hard-going moneywise but we want to see more of the
world before we get too old and it's nice to get some sun," said
semi-retired Jean from Stratford, who has been to Gambia and
Croatia in the last year and has just booked to go on a safari.