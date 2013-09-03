By Tom Bill
| LONDON, Sept 3
LONDON, Sept 3 The developers of a London
skyscraper that reflects sunlight at such intense levels that it
warped panels and melted mirrors on a parked car will not need
to break the bank to fix the problem, a project source told
Reuters.
The Walkie Talkie tower in the city's insurance district,
which is being developed by Canary Wharf Group and Land
Securities, was blamed for damaging a nearby Jaguar car
this week.
The architect was Uruguayan-born Rafael Vinoly and the
building's concave design means developers can squeeze more
money from its larger upper floors, where rents are higher.
But the shape acts as a lens that reflects intense beams of
sunlight for about two hours a day during two to three weeks of
the year and developers are "evaluating long-term solutions",
they said in a statement on Monday.
"We're not talking about major construction work," the
source said. "The options include things like films on some of
the windows to disrupt the lens effect."
Motorist Martin Lindsay told the BBC he had left his car for
an hour opposite the building and returned to find the wing
mirror, panels and Jaguar badge had "melted".
"You can't believe something like this would happen," he
said. "They've got to do something about it."
It is not the first time a Vinoly building has been linked
to intense rays of sunlight. The Vdara Hotel in Las Vegas
allegedly produced intense areas of heat due to sunlight,
according to reports in the U.S. media three years ago.
Nobody was immediately available for comment at Rafael
Vinoly's London office on Tuesday.
Canary Wharf Group, which is majority-owned by Songbird
Estates, is also building the 37-storey tower, which
developers hope will be two-thirds full when it opens next year.