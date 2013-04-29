LONDON, April 29 Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) has charged two men with taking on more than
five million pounds ($7.75 million) from investors for
unauthorised foreign exchange trading.
The FCA named the men as Alex Hope of Docklands, London, and
Raj Von Badlo of Bourne End, Buckinghamshire.
The charges relate to 10 offences and follow searches at
their homes in April and May last year. Both have been bailed to
attend City of London Magistrates Court, the FCA said.
Hope hit the headlines in March last year for racking up a
drinks bill of more than 200,000 pounds at a Liverpool
nightclub, with one bottle of champagne costing 125,000 pounds.