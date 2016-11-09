LONDON Nov 9 A tram overturned in south London
on Wednesday police said, with media reporting five people had
been trapped and 40 others injured in the incident.
"We were called about 6.10 am (0610 GMT) to reports that a
tram had overturned in Addiscombe Road, Croydon," a police
spokesman said. He said there were no further details. Police
described it as a serious incident.
Sky News said five people had been trapped after the tram
overturned in a tunnel. London Fire Brigade said they were
dealing with an accident at a tram stop but had no other
immediate information.
