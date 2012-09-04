LONDON, Sept 4 Britain signalled it could
rethink its opposition to airport expansion in southeast England
on Tuesday when it surprisingly moved its transport minister, a
vocal critic, into another role.
As part of a wider cabinet reshuffle, Conservative Prime
Minister David Cameron named Patrick McLoughlin as transport
secretary, replacing Justine Greening who had been strongly
opposed to any expansion of Heathrow Airport.
Britain's Conservative-led coalition government had ruled
out building a third runway at London's capacity-constrained
Heathrow before the next election, in part to appease the junior
Liberal Democrat partners and boost its green credentials.
But the issue has returned to the agenda in recent months
with the economy stuck in recession and critics of the policy
arguing that increased flights could boost growth.
London Mayor Boris Johnson, who is pushing for the
construction of a new airport in the Thames Estuary instead of
expanding Britain's biggest airport Heathrow, slammed the
decision to remove Greening.
"There can be only one reason to move her - and that is to
expand Heathrow airport," said Johnson.
"Nearly a third of the victims of aircraft noise in the
whole of Europe live in the vicinity of Heathrow. Now it is
clear that the government wants to ditch its promises and send
yet more planes over central London."
Greening, who lasted just 10 months as transport secretary,
was a staunch opponent of a third runway at Heathrow and had
come under pressure to change her stance in recent weeks after a
succession of senior Conservative ministers called on Cameron to
rethink his opposition to a third runway at Heathrow.
Just last week she had threatened to resign if the
government gave in to pressure to expand Heathrow.
McLouglin, a former coalminer and agricultural worker, has
experience in aviation, having previously served as a minister
in the Department for Transport (DfT) under Margaret Thatcher's
government.
Government insiders say Cameron and finance minister George
Osborne have an open mind on expanding Heathrow, compared with
Greening who was unlikely to change her position given her
Putney constituency is under the Heathrow flight path.
Several options are being considered to increase the
southeast of England's strained airport capacity: a third runway
at Heathrow; a second at Stansted northeast of London, or a new
airport in the estuary of the river Thames.
"The industry wants the opportunity for growth which they
have been denied," said Davy stockbrokers analyst Stephen
Furlong.
"Maybe the government are hedging until the next election
(in 2015) but air traffic is projected to double in the next 20
years and if Britain's main airports are full, businesses will
go elsewhere and the UK and London will suffer."
Heathrow operator BAA, owned by Spain's Ferrovial,
believes the airport is falling behind European rivals like
Paris, Frankfurt and Amsterdam in the battle for lucrative
routes to China because of the constraints on growth.
Greening was deeply unpopular with airline bosses such as
IAG's chief executive Willie Walsh and Ryanair
boss Michael O'Leary.
At a news conference in London earlier on Tuesday O'Leary
said "the sooner she (Greening) is gone the better - I hope the
next one is better."
Greening will become international development secretary.