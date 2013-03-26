* Government to return East Coast franchise to private hands
* Timetable for others announced, West Coast delayed to 2017
* Process reviewed after flaws in West Coast award last year
* Virgin welcomes move, expects to bid for East Coast line
By Rosalba O'Brien
LONDON, March 26 Britain has announced a
shake-up in the way it awards rail franchises, battling to
restore confidence in a privatised network which has been dogged
by financial problems at rail companies and costly errors in the
bidding process.
The government said on Tuesday it would implement the
recommendations of an independent review set up after mistakes
in the way bids were assessed forced it to tear up the award of
the West Coast mainline franchise last year..
The recommendations include staggering the award of
franchises and creating a new advisory panel.
Britain's railways have faced a string of problems since
they were privatised in the 1990s, including fatal crashes that
led to expensive and disruptive network upgrades, as well as
financial problems at rail companies which led the government to
bring the East Coast mainline back into public hands in 2009.
The Department of Transport said on Tuesday it would
immediately start a competition to return the East Coast service
to the private sector, and gave a schedule for other franchises,
with the West Coast line up for grabs from April 2017.
"The new programme will provide long-term certainty to the
market and support the delivery of the government's 9.4 billion
pounds rail investment strategy for 2014-2019," said Transport
Secretary Patrick McLoughlin.
Virgin Trains, which was to lose the West Coast service
before flaws in the award process led the government to ask it
to stay on, gave a cautious welcome to the new proposals.
"It seems a lot of things we were arguing for have come to
pass," said a spokesman. "It's clear they've learnt their
lessons. Let's hope we can move on."
However trade unions, which oppose the privatisation, said
the East Coast line had "flourished" under state control.
"This is privatisation for privatisation's sake, as
ministers steadfastly ignore what is best for the rail industry
and the people who work on it and use it," said Trades Union
Congress general secretary Frances O'Grady.
NEW TIMETABLE
Virgin Trains, a venture between businessman Richard
Branson's Virgin Group and Stagecoach, was asked last
year to continue running the West Coast service until November
2014.
Its spokesman said the new timetable for the franchise meant
its contract was effectively being extended, although the
company would need to sit down and negotiate with the Department
of Transport as it "would prefer an incentivised contract."
He said Virgin also expected to bid for the East Coast
service, which runs the London to Edinburgh route and is now
slated to return to the private sector from February 2015.
An eight-year East Coast contract was won by National
Express in 2007 after the demise of the original holder,
GNER. But the service was renationalised after the company said
funds set aside to cover losses on the line would run out.
The new staggered timetable means extensions on existing
contracts will be needed to get expiring franchises into place.
This should benefit current operators Go-Ahead,
FirstGroup, Stagecoach and National Express, said
analysts at Jefferies.
"While that should be seen as a small positive for all, it
may be most so for FirstGroup, which should secure some needed
cash flows for longer out of this," they said.
FirstGroup - which runs Capital Connect, Great Western and
TransPennine Express - and Stagecoach both welcomed the
timetable publication in separate statements.
FirstGroup was awarded the West Coast franchise - which
links London to Glasgow - last year, before the government
cancelled its decision at a cost of around 40 million pounds
($61 million) to the taxpayer.