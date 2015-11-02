LONDON Nov 2 Workers on London's Docklands
Light Railway (DLR) were set to go ahead with a two-day strike
on Tuesday, halting services between the centre and the east of
the city, including Canary Wharf and London City Airport.
Transport for London said that although it would run extra
buses, it expected underground train lines to be much busier
than usual, including the Jubilee line which also runs through
the Canary Wharf financial district.
The transport authority said DLR services were unlikely to
run after members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers
union voted to go on strike.
Workers are protesting over a range of issues including the
use of agency staff.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)