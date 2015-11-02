LONDON Nov 2 Workers on London's Docklands Light Railway (DLR) were set to go ahead with a two-day strike on Tuesday, halting services between the centre and the east of the city, including Canary Wharf and London City Airport.

Transport for London said that although it would run extra buses, it expected underground train lines to be much busier than usual, including the Jubilee line which also runs through the Canary Wharf financial district.

The transport authority said DLR services were unlikely to run after members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union voted to go on strike.

Workers are protesting over a range of issues including the use of agency staff. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)