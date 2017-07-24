Commuters to UK's busiest rail station face chaos after signalling fault

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Commuters travelling to Britain's busiest rail station, London Waterloo, were advised not to attempt to travel to the capital early on Monday after a signalling fault brought services to a standstill.

South West Trains said services across the whole of its network might be cancelled or severely delayed because of a signalling fault in the Earlsfield area of London.

"We are now working to introduce a few trains back into circulation around the network however, we continue to strongly advise you not to travel towards London Waterloo until after 09:00," the operator said in a statement.

Waterloo, the rail hub for services from southwest England and the south coast, handles some 100 million passenger journeys a year.

South West Trains Passengers are set to face severe disruption next month when work begins to extend platforms at Waterloo, meaning many services will not be running and some commuter stations will be closed altogether. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)