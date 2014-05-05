(Recasts after strike suspended)
By Michael Holden
LONDON May 5 Union leaders called off a
three-day strike by London underground train staff hours before
it was due to start on Monday, sparing millions of commuters a
second week of travel disruption.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, whose members
staged a 48-hour stoppage in the capital last week in a dispute
over ticket office closures and job cuts, said it had called off
the walkout following last-minute talks with transport bosses.
The RMT's acting General Secretary Mick Cash said they had
made "significant progress" on the issues in dispute.
"As a result of that progress ... we are able to suspend the
action due to commence this evening and further talks around the
fundamental issues of cuts to jobs, services and safety will now
take place," he said in a statement.
Last week's strike caused widespread transport problems for
people trying to get to and from work, costing firms hundreds of
millions of pounds in lost working hours and productivity.
But talks on Monday between the RMT and Transport for London
(TfL), which runs the city's transport network, at the Advisory,
Conciliation and Arbitration Service (ACAS) led to the strike
being suspended before the 72-hour action was due to start.
The dispute centres on TfL's restructuring plans, which it
says could save 50 million pounds ($84 million) a year, but the
RMT says will lead to the closure of 250 ticket offices and the
loss of 950 jobs.
TfL says there will be no compulsory redundancies, and
argues that fewer than 3 percent of journeys on the 151-year-old
underground, or Tube, network now involve the use of ticket
offices as most passengers have electronic ticket cards.
However, the RMT says safety and service quality will
suffer. Discussions had broken down on Friday with each side
accusing the other of intransigence.
"The only way to resolve this dispute is for the RMT
leadership to work with us to shape the future of the Tube in a
changing world," London Underground's Chief Operating Officer
Phil Hufton said.
Some 3 million commuters use London's Tube daily, and,
despite services running on most lines and extra bus services
during last week's walkout, commuters posted pictures on the
Internet of overcrowded streets and platforms that showed them
cramming onto packed buses and trains.
The Federation of Small Businesses estimated that a two-day
strike by Tube workers in February cost small businesses, which
make up about 99 percent of London companies, about 600 million
pounds ($1 billion).
($1 = 0.5927 British pounds)
(Editing by Louise Ireland)