LONDON, Sept 30 London's transport chiefs
announced plans on Wednesday to tighten control on private hire
vehicles (PHV), a move that could hit app-based ride-hailing
firms such as Uber.
Drivers of the city's famous black cabs have argued Uber
bypasses local licensing and safety laws and amounts to unfair
competition. They have staged a number of high-profile protests,
including go-slow demonstrations that have brought traffic in
the centre of London to a standstill.
A protest earlier this month at London's City Hall led to a
scuffle that resulted in arrests for assault and aggravated
trespass and the suspension of a meeting where Mayor Boris
Johnson was answering questions.
"In recent years the private hire industry has grown
exponentially and technology has also developed rapidly," said
Garrett Emmerson from Transport for London, which has issued the
proposals that will now go out for a 12-week consultation.
Under the plans, firms would have to provide a booking
confirmation at least five minutes before a journey starts and
let allow cabs to be booked up to seven days in advance.
They could not show vehicles for immediate hire via an app
and must specify the fare prior to the booking being accepted.
"These bureaucratic new rules will not improve your ride,"
said Jo Bertram, Uber's Regional General Manager, UK, Ireland
and Nordics.
"They're designed to address the concerns of black cab
drivers, who feel under pressure from increased competition. But
the answer is to reduce the onerous regulations cabbies face
today, not increase them for everyone else."
An online petition set up by Uber against the proposals has
already attracted 86,000 signatures.
Unlike black cabs, which can be flagged down in the street
and use a meter to calculate fares, San-Francisco based Uber,
backed by heavyweight investors including Goldman Sachs
and Google, allows customers to book and pay for a taxi
using an app on their smartphones.
It also provides a second app for drivers to calculate the
cost of a journey.
Uber has provoked a backlash in cities across the globe,
with the mayor of Rio de Janeiro saying on Tuesday he would ban
its use in the city while a taxi drivers protest jammed the
centre of Bratislava on Monday.
The European Commission has launched a study of Uber to
address a number of legal disputes including German and Spanish
court bans and a new French law on taxis.
The RMT union, which represents some London black cab
drivers, welcomed the proposals.
"This is a step in the right direction towards tightening up
controls on the PHV sector and apps like Uber but the union
recognises we need to continue to fight for full implementation
and a rigorous system of monitoring and control to make this
work," RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said.
Other private hire companies also backed the move.
"We and others have been saying for some time that new
app-based entrants have been playing fast and loose with the law
and public safety," said Mike Galvin, Head of Regulatory Affairs
for taxi firm Addison Lee.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Tom Heneghan)