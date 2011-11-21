LONDON Nov 21 Air passengers travelling
to and from the United Kingdom will not be able to opt out of
having a body security scan, the country's transport secretary
said on Monday.
Instead of a 'pat down' search, passengers will have to pass
through a security scanner, a procedure which could be rolled
out across the United Kingdom in the future, Transport Secretary
Justine Greening said in a statement.
Proposals recently agreed by the European parliament include
the right to request an opt-out from scanning.
"I do not believe that a pat down search is equivalent in
security terms to a security scan," Greening said.
"The purpose of introducing security scanners in the first
place was to protect the travelling public better against
sophisticated terrorist threats: these threats still exist and
the required level of security is not achieved by permitting
passengers to choose a less effective alternative," she added.
Proposals to introduce body scanners in airports Europe-wide
have been on the agenda since an attempted attack on a
transAtlantic flight by a man hiding an explosive device in his
underwear on Christmas Day 2009.
Following the incident, Britain introduced trial scanners at
Manchester, Gatwick and Heathrow airports.
Greening said the development of new scanner software meant
images captured by scanning machines would not be copied, saved,
transmitted or viewed by human operators in the future.
She added that Britain would implement changes depending on
how quickly new technology developed, but ruled out alternatives
to scanners on security, operational and privacy grounds.
The British government launched a public consultation on the
use of security scanners last year.
Feedback from the consultation released on Monday showed
there were just 12 refusals out of more than one million scans.
Some people are concerned about potential health risks from
ionising radiation from x-rays emitted by backscatter scans,
which are used in some British airports.
Last year, experts from Britain's Health Protection Agency
(HPA) conducted an assessment of the scanner at UK airports.
It found the dose of ionising radiation received from the
scanners is the equivalent to that of flying at high altitude
for two minutes.
The European Commission has called for further expert
reviews of the potential health risks from security scanners and
has asked the European Scientific Committee on Emerging and
Newly Identified Health Risks to review any new evidence.
"I look forward to the Committee's report and will consider
it carefully before making decisions about which technologies
should be deployed at UK airports in future," Greening said.
