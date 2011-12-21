LONDON Dec 21 More than a fifth of
Britons will not travel to see friends and family this Christmas
because of rising fuel costs, according to a survey by breakdown
recovery provider Green Flag.
The rising cost of public transport also means more people
will stay at home during the holiday break.
The survey found 22 per cent (10.8 million) of Britons will
not travel to visit friends and family this Christmas because of
high fuel costs, which rose 6.4 percent since the start of 2010.
The high cost of bus and rail travel has stopped an
additional 19 percent of Britons from seeing some friends and
family, and 16 percent said expensive airfares will prevent them
from travelling.
"The festive season burns a big enough hole in family
pockets as it is, so it's no surprise that public transport and
fuel costs have tipped the balance for many festive celebrations
this year," Green Flag spokeswoman Miranda Schunke said in a
statement.
The average amount spent on travel to see friends or family
for Christmas will be 49 pounds ($76.90) and the average journey
time, 4.2 hours, according to the study.
($1 = 0.6372 British pounds)
