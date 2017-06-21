LONDON, June 22 Britain's tourism industry is
proving resilient despite recent militant attacks and is set for
higher bookings this year, outperforming the European average,
travel data analysis company ForwardKeys said on Thursday.
ForwardKeys, which analyses booking reservations, said that
forward bookings for international arrivals were up 12 percent
compared to the previous year as of June 17.
The figures were more positive than for the rest of Europe,
which averages bookings 7.8 percent higher than this time last
year.
British police are on high alert after a man drove a car
into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing four, and then
stabbed a policeman to death in the grounds of parliament in
March.
That attack was followed by a suicide bombing at a pop
concert in Manchester which killed 22, and a deadly attack on
London Bridge this month. ForwardKeys' data was from before an
attack on worshippers near a north London mosque on Monday.
ForwardKeys said that there was no wave of cancellations of
bookings to Britain following the London Bridge attack.
While an extremely strong start to the year has slowed
following each attack, the firm said other factors, such as a
blockade on Qatar, could be having an effect, and that Britain's
position was still healthy.
"One needs to bear in mind that even though we have seen
something of a slowdown in bookings for the UK in recent weeks,
the forward booking situation for July and August remains
extremely healthy," Olivier Jager, CEO, ForwardKeys, said in a
statement.
"There has been a sustained positive trend in bookings for
the UK throughout the year so ForwardKeys remains bullish on the
UK's tourism performance in summer 2017."
