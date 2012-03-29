* Average age of staff was 32, no experience of banking
crashes
* Treasury officials, in charge of banking, worst paid in
Whitehall
* Officials judged risk of major financial problems was low
By Matt Falloon
LONDON, March 29 Britain's Treasury walked blind
and ill-equipped into the 2007-9 financial crisis, staffed by a
young, small workforce with little experience of bank failure
and a "limited capacity on financial stability", an official
report said on Thursday.
The White report, commissioned by government to learn
lessons from the crisis and to improve the finance ministry's
handling of economic turbulence, delivers a scathing assessment
of pre-credit crunch contingency planning and said not enough
had been done since to improve capability.
Among other criticisms it said that Treasury officials
involved in policy were the lowest paid in London's Whitehall
district of government departments, despite being in charge of
the highly-paid banking sector.
"The Treasury was stretched and could have been better
prepared," the report said. "The vast majority of officials
would have had no experience of a period of economic turbulence
or bank failure."
"The Treasury had in place a small policy team on financial
stability, based on the judgement and broader global consensus
that systemic risks had been substantially reduced."
The report said staffing levels were increased after the
collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers in 2008, but
found the "scaling up proved to be inadequate and resources were
thinly stretched".
"This put pressure on workloads and had an impact on staff
well-being. In hindsight, staffing should have been more
substantially increased."
The report points to one situation in the weeks before the
2008 nationalisation of British lender Northern Rock, when three
different officials took the lead on dealing with the bank.
Another section of the report reveals the Treasury followed
up on conclusions from stress-testing war games in the
mid-2000s, "but not vigorously as the risk of major financial
instability was deemed to be low."
Treasury staff were much younger - 32 on average - than
those in other civil service departments, and low pay and a lack
of career progression meant the ministry found it difficult to
retain staff with financial services expertise, the report said.
Top Treasury civil servant Nick MacPherson welcomed the
report by Sharon White, a long-standing civil servant who has
since become director general of public spending at the
ministry.
"This report will help the Treasury learn the lessons of its
handling of the financial crisis which started five years ago
and ensure the department has the right capability to fulfil its
duties in relation to financial services in the future," he
said.
White said the Treasury had "already substantially improved
its contingency planning", but had not gone far enough.
"There is scope, however, to bring the Treasury fully into
line with best practice in other parts of government to ensure
that its crisis management capability reflects the lessons of
2007-09."
(Reporting by Matt Falloon; editing by Patrick Graham)