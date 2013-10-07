LONDON Oct 7 British Prime Minister David
Cameron appointed former banker Sajid Javid as financial
secretary to the Treasury on Monday, giving him a prominent role
in the government's relationship with the financial services
industry.
Javid, who worked for Chase Manhattan Bank and Deutsche Bank
before starting his career in politics, replaces Greg Clark who
becomes cities and constitution minister.
Javid, the son of a Bristol bus driver, was previously
economic secretary to the Treasury. The 43 year-old is
considered a rising star in the Conservative Party after being
elected as a member of parliament in 2010.