July 16 Britain's Treasury will announce legal
reforms as early as Thursday that will make it harder for
insurers to avoid paying legitimate claims from business
customers, the Financial Times reported.
The new rules have been recommended by Britain's Law
Commission, which had previously described the legal framework
around insurance cover as "harsh", the FT said.
However, some contentious measures recommended by the
commission will be excluded from the proposals, the paper said
on its website, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.ft.com/1ysdS6r)
The clauses the Treasury will not put forward are one that
would have entitled policyholders to damages when insurers delay
payouts, and another that would have curbed insurers' ability to
reject claims by arguing policyholders breached their terms and
conditions, the FT said.
It said some insurers had complained that these measures
were "unnecessary" and risked pushing up premium rates.
A spokeswoman told Reuters the Treasury could not comment on
details of legislation that had not yet been introduced to
parliament.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by James
Dalgleish)