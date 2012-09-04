LONDON, Sept 4 British Prime Minister David
Cameron on Tuesday appointed London Olympics organiser and
former Goldman Sachs banker Paul Deighton to his Treasury team
as the government looks to beef up its efforts to get the
economy growing again.
City minister Mark Hoban was also moved to a post in the
work and pensions ministry. Cameron has yet to name a
replacement.
Deighton, the new minister responsible for economic
delivery, was in charge of the London Olympics organising
committee, overseeing tasks such as raising funds and ensuring
the venues for the 2012 Games were built on time.