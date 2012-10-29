* Final decision to renew nuclear deterrent due in 2016
* Scots nationalists want to force sub base out of Scotland
LONDON Oct 29 Britain's defence secretary on
Monday said an extra 350 million pounds ($562 million) would be
spent developing next generation nuclear submarines, brushing
aside Scottish nationalist threats to force the country's
submarine base out of Scotland.
Philip Hammond visited the site in Scotland where Britain's
submarine-based Trident nuclear deterrent is housed and
challenged the Scottish National Party (SNP), which leads
Scotland's devolved government, to explain the impact of forcing
the base to relocate elsewhere on Scotland's economy.
The SNP has promised to remove the nuclear submarines from
Scotland should it win a referendum on independence in 2014,
though opinion polls currently show a majority of Scots would
not vote to break away from England.
"We are confident the Scottish people will choose to remain
part of the United Kingdom ... The Scottish government needs to
explain how their policy would benefit Scotland's economy and
safeguard Scottish jobs," Hammond said in a statement.
Trident's renewal is a sensitive issue given its estimated
cost of 20 billion pounds at a time of national austerity, and
the Liberal Democrats, the Conservative party's coalition
partners, object.
The 350 million pounds will go towards designing the
Successor submarines that will from 2028 replace the current
Vanguard subs that carry Trident nuclear warheads.
Britain's BAE Systems will receive 315 million
pounds and 38 million will go to Babcock.
An earlier tranche of 350 million pounds for the design of
Trident's replacement was announced in May.
Hammond said keeping Trident at the Faslane base in Scotland
would safeguard 6,500 jobs and that plans to house other types
of British submarines at the complex would create another 1,500
jobs.
The SNP condemned the move.
"For the UK government to boast about spending hundreds of
millions of pounds on weapons of mass destruction - while at the
same time implementing brutal welfare cuts and slashing
investment in the economy - is obscene," said SNP lawmaker Bill
Kidd.
He accused Hammond of using "fantasy" jobs figures, and said
an independent Scotland would use Faslane as its main naval
base, safeguarding jobs.
Hammond's announcement appeared to pre-empt the findings of
an ongoing Liberal Democrat review of potential alternatives.
A final decision on whether to renew Trident, in which four
nuclear-armed submarines provide a continuous at-sea deterrent,
is not expected until 2016, a year after national elections.