* Millions walk, run, bike or bus to work
* Prime minister condemns latest Underground walkout
* London mayor eyes tougher rules on strikes
By Julia Fioretti
LONDON, Feb 5 Millions of Londoners were caught
up in commuting chaos on Wednesday, as Underground workers began
the first in a series of strikes that Prime Minister David
Cameron branded as "shameful."
As tempers frayed on packed buses and the capital's streets
swarmed with commuters walking, running and cycling to work
through gale-force winds, Mayor Boris Johnson and powerful union
leader Bob Crow traded recriminations over the latest walkout.
London's Underground rail drivers plan to stay out for two
days this week and another two next week, in a row over job cuts
and modernisation. The action has brought new calls to curtail
the rights of unions to strike in key infrastructure areas.
Some three million people use the Tube system most days.
Only a lucky few could cram themselves on the handful of trains
that were running on Wednesday.
Cameron said on his official Twitter feed that the strike
was "shameful, bringing misery to millions of Londoners."
Speaking later in parliament, he added: "I unreservedly
condemn this strike. There is absolutely no justification for a
strike. We need a modernised tube line working for the millions
of Londoners who use it every day."
Police were out in force at major rail stations to keep
order in the long lines that began building up at bus stops
shortly after dawn. Even so, there were reports of jostling as
tempers frayed.
Thousands of workers took to the roads on bikes. Boat
services along the River Thames were running extra trips. The
more athletic used the strike as a chance to run to work from
the suburbs.
Fund manager Richard Marwood was among them. "To be honest,
running to work is something I like to do most weeks anyway, but
travelling under your own steam is particularly handy in
circumstances like this," he told Reuters.
Lauren Sweeney, 26, a legal PA, said getting to her office
would take her an extra 30 minutes, on top of her usual one-hour
journey. She lives in Hornchurch, in east London, and works near
Liverpool Street in the City of London.
"It's a hassle," she said. "Everyone has been talking about
how they are going to get in to work for days."
JOB LOSSES
The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport workers
(RMT) and the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA)
unions called the strike to protest against job losses and plans
to close manned ticket offices as part of the modernisation of
the 151-year-old network. A second 48-hour strike is planned for
Feb. 11 to Feb. 14.
RMT leader Crow said the strike was "rock solid" and had
reduced the network to a skeleton service. The TSSA said service
had been reduced by 70 percent.
"That is simply a reflection of the staff anger at attempts
to bulldoze through cuts to jobs, services and safety which
would reduce the tube to a dangerous, hollowed-out shell," Crow
said in a statement.
He added that the unions remained available for talks with
Mayor Johnson to resolve the dispute.
Johnson - who has accused the unions of "holding a gun to
the heads of Londoners" - said he respected the rights of the
trade unions to represent their workers, but the modernisation
plans had to go ahead.
The London Chamber of Commerce said repeated strike action
could hurt London's image as a modern, efficient city and affect
long-term investment prospects.
Based on figures from previous strikes in 2010, the business
lobby said the two 48-hour strikes could cost the financial
capital over 200 million pounds ($326 million).
Turnout at the vote for the strike was only 30 percent,
according to Transport for London (TfL), the body that runs the
network. Johnson has said he favours new rules permitting
strikes only if at least 50 percent of a union's members take
part in the voting.
Cameron's spokesman said the Conservatives, the larger party
in Britain's coalition government, were considering putting
unspecified but related measures in their manifesto for the next
election in 2015.
"They are actively looking at this area with a view to the
next Conservative manifesto," the spokesman added.
