LONDON Feb 6 Millions of Londoners faced
another morning of travel chaos on Thursday as a 48-hour strike
by London Underground workers angry at ticket office closures
and job cuts entered its second day.
Staff from the two main rail unions began the first of two
planned 48-hour "tube" strikes late on Tuesday, leaving many
people unable to get to work or forced to pack onto overcrowded
buses, mainline trains or cycle.
Transport for London (TfL), which runs the capital's public
transport network, reported that just one underground line was
running normally at rush hour on Thursday with the remaining 10
either closed or operating a reduced service.
Talks between the unions and TfL are due to resume on Friday
in a bid to avert a second 48-hour walk-out planned from Feb. 11
to Feb 14.
TfL said commuters had found alternative ways around town on
Wednesday with a 50 percent increase in the use of its city
cycle hire scheme, known by Londoners as "Boris bikes" after
mayor Boris Johnson.
However, some workers opted to shun public transport
altogether.
"Running to #ShoreditchHouse along the high street to beat
the #tubestrike," Daniel Watts posted on Twitter. "11k in the
bag and feel great."
(Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)