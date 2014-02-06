(Adds details, quotes)
By Belinda Goldsmith and Julia Fioretti
LONDON Feb 6 Millions of commuters faced a
second day of travel chaos on Thursday due to a 48-hour strike
by London Underground workers angry over ticket office closures
and job cuts, with no sign of an end to the standoff between
unions and rail bosses.
Staff from the two main rail unions began the first of two
planned 48-hour "tube" strikes late on Tuesday, reducing the
city's vital Underground network used by three million people
daily to a skeleton service.
The strike has left many people unable to get to work while
others joined long queues to squeeze onto crowded buses and
overground trains, turned to river boat services, or resorted to
running or cycling to work.
"The train was so crammed I couldn't even breathe but I do
sympathise in some ways because it's their jobs," said Omar
Salahuddin, 29, a teacher, whose journey from Pinner in
northwest London to Canada Water in east London took four hours
instead of the usual one hour.
But the lengthy, and sometimes costly, alternative routes to
work on Wednesday appeared to have deterred more commuters from
battling the transport chaos on Thursday.
"#tubestrike day 2 = half empty tube pulls up as I get to
the dead platform. Is everyone working from home today?!"
tweeted Daniel Mryan.
The unions are protesting about plans to cut about 950 jobs
and close manned ticket offices as part of a restructuring that
Transport for London (TfL), which runs the capital's public
transport network, says could save 50 million pounds ($80
million) a year.
Bob Crow, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and
Transport workers (RMT) union, one of Britain's most militant,
said the action was as much about service as jobs, warning that
TfL's plans to reduce station staff would have a "seriously
adverse impact on women, older and disabled people".
STANDOFF CONTINUES
Talks between TfL, the RMT and the Transport Salaried
Staffs' Association (TSSA) union are due to resume on Friday in
a bid to avert a second 48-hour walk-out planned from Feb. 11.
But talks at an arbitration service last week and early this
week have so far failed to find any common ground.
During rush hour on Thursday morning, TfL said just one
underground line was running normally with the remaining 10
either closed or operating a reduced service.
TfL said commuters had found alternative ways around town on
Wednesday with a 50 percent increase in the use of its city
cycle hire scheme, known by Londoners as "Boris bikes" after
mayor Boris Johnson.
Business groups have condemned the strike, with the London
Chamber of Commerce and Industry estimating the action would
cost the city's economy 50 million pounds a day.
Prime Minister David Cameron has called the stoppage
"shameful" and says there is no justification for it because a
modernized tube service is critical for Londoners.
Political analysts have said Cameron, leader of the
Conservative-led coalition government, could gain politically
from the strike if travellers blame the unions, which have close
links to the centre-left opposition Labour party.
His office has said the Conservative manifesto for next
year's general election is likely to contain proposals to curb
unions' ability to call strikes in key transport areas.
