LONDON Feb 7 Talks aimed at averting a second
48-hour strike by London Underground workers failed on Friday,
meaning the planned action is still scheduled to take place from
next Tuesday evening.
Millions of commuters faced travel chaos for two days this
week when "tube" workers went on strike to protest against
ticket office closures and job cuts.
Many people were unable to get to work, while others
struggled to get onto crowded buses and overground trains.
The cuts are part of a restructuring that Transport for
London (TfL), which runs the capital's public transport network,
says could save 50 million pounds ($80 million) a year.
In a bid to avert a second strike, TfL and the two unions,
the Rail, Maritime and Transport workers (RMT) union and the
Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA), resumed talks at
an arbitration service on Friday but with no success.
Bob Crow, general secretary of the RMT union, one of
Britain's most militant, said in a statement:
"We will return to the issues on Monday and the strike
action scheduled for Tuesday remains on. RMT will be issuing no
further statements before Monday."
