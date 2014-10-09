LONDON Oct 9 A planned 48-hour strike over job
losses next week by workers on London's underground train system
was suspended on Thursday after "substantial progress" was made
in talks, the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union
said.
"The substantial improvements we have agreed allow us to
move forwards but the union's core opposition to the
austerity-led cuts on London Underground has not shifted an inch
and we remain vigilant to further developments and their
impact," RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said in a statement.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)