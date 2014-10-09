LONDON Oct 9 A planned 48-hour strike over job losses next week by workers on London's underground train system was suspended on Thursday after "substantial progress" was made in talks, the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union said.

"The substantial improvements we have agreed allow us to move forwards but the union's core opposition to the austerity-led cuts on London Underground has not shifted an inch and we remain vigilant to further developments and their impact," RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)