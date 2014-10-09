(Adds details)
LONDON Oct 9 A planned 48-hour strike over job
losses next week by workers on London's underground train system
was suspended on Thursday after "substantial progress" was made
in talks, the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union
said.
Workers on the Tube network were due to begin a walkout on
Tuesday evening in a long-running dispute over job cuts and
plans to close ticket offices. Previous such strikes have caused
traffic chaos in London and have been estimated to cost the
economy hundreds of millions of pounds.
The RMT said discussions at the conciliation service ACAS
had led to an agreement to reduce the number of jobs under
threat and there would be further consultation over
modernisation plans.
"The substantial improvements we have agreed allow us to
move forwards but the union's core opposition to the
austerity-led cuts on London Underground has not shifted an inch
and we remain vigilant to further developments and their
impact," RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said in a statement.
He said an ongoing overtime ban had also been lifted.
In April, RMT staff staged a two-day strike as part of the
dispute, causing travel misery for millions of Londoners.
A three-day walkout planned for the following month was
averted after talks with bosses from Transport for London, which
runs the capital's transit system.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)