LONDON Jan 16 Inquests into the Tunisian beach
massacre of 30 Britons by a gunman in 2015 began in London, with
evidence set to be critical of tour operator TUI,
according to a lawyer on Monday.
They will examine whether changes to security arrangements
and travel advice from both the British government and TUI were
sufficient in the light of an attack in the capital Tunis three
months earlier.
The shooting in June 2015, in which eight foreign nationals
also died, took place in the resort in Sousse, 140 km (87 miles)
south of Tunis. Islamic State claimed responsibility.
The British victims had booked their trips through Thomson
holidays, which is owned by TUI Group. In a pre-inquest hearing,
the lawyer representing families of 20 of the victims said that
TUI had been in effect "hiding" warnings against travel to
Tunisia.
Separately, a group of 15 families who lost loved ones in
the attack and a number of victims who survived have started
legal action against TUI for allegedly failing to provide
adequate security at their hotel.
In laying out the timetable, lawyer Samantha Leek, Counsel
to the Inquests, said "the evidence is generally critical of TUI
Group."
The gunman, Seifeddine Rezgui, was shot dead by police
following the attack and Tunisian authorities have conducted
their own investigation.
Leek said a summary of the Tunisian report would feature in
the inquests, although coroner Nicholas Loraine-Smith had not
been provided with all the primary evidence from that
investigation that had been requested.
The inquests will also try to establish the details of the
incident itself as well as the findings of post-mortem
examinations.
TUI said in a statement it is "taking a full and active role
in the inquests into the deaths."
"The safety of our customers is of paramount importance to
us," it added. "Like others, we want to understand the specific
circumstances that led to this terrible incident."
The inquests, being held collectively at the Royal Courts of
Justice, are expected to last around six weeks.
