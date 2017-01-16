(Adds new evidence)
By Alistair Smout
LONDON Jan 16 The gunman who murdered 30
Britons on a Tunisian beach in 2015 had been able to walk nearly
two miles on his killing spree before being shot dead by
security forces, inquests into the deaths heard on Monday.
Evidence critical of local authorities' response and of tour
operator TUI is expected to form part of the inquiry, a
lawyer said.
The inquests, being held collectively at the Royal Courts of
Justice, are expected to last around six weeks.
They will examine whether changes to security arrangements
and travel advice from both the British government and TUI were
sufficient in the light of another attack in the capital Tunis
three months earlier.
The beach shooting in June 2015, in which eight foreign
nationals also died, took place in the resort in Sousse, 140 km
(87 miles) south of Tunis. Islamic State claimed responsibility.
The British victims had booked their trips through Thomson
Holidays, which is owned by TUI Group. In a pre-inquest hearing,
the lawyer representing families of 20 of the victims said TUI
had been in effect "hiding" warnings against travel to Tunisia.
Lawyer Samantha Leek, Counsel to the Inquests, said "the
evidence is generally critical of TUI Group."
TUI said in a statement it is "taking a full and active role
in the inquests into the deaths."
"The safety of our customers is of paramount importance to
us," it added. "Like others, we want to understand the specific
circumstances that led to this terrible incident."
VIRTUAL MAP
The court saw a virtual map which led viewers along the
reconstructed the route of the gunman, with London's
Metropolitan Police calculating that he had travelled 1.8 miles
(2.9 km) between being dropped off by accomplices and being shot
dead.
The British government is also facing questions over its
travel advice in the lead-up to the attack.
Senior Foreign Office official Jane Marriott said Tunisia
was rated as having a "high" risk even before the earlier Tunis
attack and travel advice had been adjusted the following day to
say that "further attacks are possible".
However, she said it had been determined by government
officials in the subsequent days that the criteria for advising
against travel to Tunisia had not been fulfilled.
The gunman, Seifeddine Rezgui, was shot dead by police and
Tunisian authorities have conducted their own investigation.
Leek said a summary of the Tunisian report, which criticised
local security forces' response, would feature in the inquests.
