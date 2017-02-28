LONDON Feb 28 The 30 British victims of a
shooting at a hotel in Tunisia were unlawful killed, a UK
inquiry found on Tuesday, with the judge severely critical of
"cowardly" local security forces but not concluding that neglect
had caused the deaths.
A gunman murdered 30 Britons and eight other nationals on a
Tunisian beach resort in 2015, having walked nearly two miles on
his killing spree before being shot dead by security forces.
Islamic State claimed responsibility.
The British victims had booked their trips through Thomson
Holidays, which is owned by TUI Group.
Summing up after the six week inquest, Judge Nicholas
Loraine-Smith said that the tourists were not dependent on the
tour operator or hotel, so he could not rule that there had been
neglect.
However, he did severely criticise Tunisian security forces
saying that their response had been "at best shambolic, and at
worst cowardly".
In Britain a coroner's inquest establishes the facts of an
incident but does not assign legal blame or guilt. Loraine-Smith
found that the deaths were the result of "unlawful killing" by
gunman Seifeddine Rezgui, who was shot dead by police.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)