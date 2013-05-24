LONDON May 24 A tweet by a British
parliamentarian's wife that pointed her 56,000 followers to
online traffic wrongly naming a retired politician as a
paedophile was defamatory, even though it did not spell out the
false allegation.
That was the judgment of the High Court in London on Friday
in Britain's mostly closely watched Twitter libel case, brought
by Alistair McAlpine, an elderly ally of late Prime Minister
Margaret Thatcher, against Sally Bercow, the flamboyant wife of
the speaker of parliament.
The lesson for Twitter users is that libel laws apply to
them too and the context of their tweets will be taken into
account by the courts, both sides said after the ruling.
Bercow tweeted "Why is Lord McAlpine trending? *Innocent
face*" on Nov. 4 last year, two days after a BBC report accused
an unnamed "leading Conservative politician from the Thatcher
years" of sexually abusing boys in the 1970s and 80s.
McAlpine was widely named on the Internet as the subject of
the report, which the BBC later admitted was wrong. It paid
185,000 pounds ($281,700) in damages to McAlpine, who gave the
money to a children's charity.
Bercow denied that her tweet was defamatory, arguing that it
merely posed a question, but the court disagreed.
"In my judgment the reasonable reader would understand the
words 'innocent face' as being insincere and ironical," wrote
Judge Michael Tugendhat, saying those words made it clear Bercow
did not simply want to know the answer to a factual question.
The judge ruled that in the context of frenzied online
speculation as to the identity of the unnamed politician,
Bercow's tweet "provided the last piece in the jigsaw".
"I find that the tweet meant ... that (McAlpine) was a
paedophile who was guilty of sexually abusing boys," he wrote.
As a result of the ruling, Bercow accepted an earlier offer
of settlement proposed by McAlpine. The sum involved was not
disclosed and will be given to charity.
"Today's ruling should be seen as a warning to all social
media users. Things can be held to be seriously defamatory, even
when you do not intend them to be defamatory and do not make any
express accusation," said Bercow in a statement.
"MISCHIEVOUS STYLE"
McAlpine had announced in February that he would not take
action against Twitter users who had defamed him but had fewer
than 500 followers, instead inviting them to apologise to him
and make a suitable donation to charity.
Several people with wider followings who had also repeated
the false allegation voluntarily settled out of court with
McAlpine, but until Friday Bercow had refused to do so.
The ruling "is one of great public interest and provides
both a warning to, and guidance for, people who use social
media," said Andrew Reid, a lawyer for McAlpine, who is in frail
health and lives in Italy.
Reid said McAlpine and his family were still being subjected
to "venomous social media commentary" months after he had been
publicly vindicated, and the retired politician hoped the police
would prosecute some of the online abusers.
"Prosecutions are going to regulate the Internet if the
government won't legislate," said Reid.
Bercow, who will have to formally apologise to McAlpine in
court at a later date, said in her statement that she had not
tweeted with malice, but her tone was defiant.
"I was being conversational and mischievous, as was so often
my style on Twitter," she said.
Since her husband John became speaker of the lower house of
parliament, Bercow has acquired a high profile of her own. She
took part in the reality TV show "Celebrity Big Brother" in 2011
and was widely criticised that year for posing in a photograph
wearing nothing but a bedsheet, with the House of Commons in the
background, for a magazine interview.
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)