By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, Aug 3 The British arm of Twitter
apologised on Saturday to a group of high-profile women who have
been threatened with death and rape on the micro-blogging site,
and announced measures to make it easier for users to report
abusive tweets.
Twitter had come under increasing pressure to react after a
feminist campaigner, several women members of parliament and
female journalists were targeted by users who hurled
misogynistic abuse at them and in some cases made violent
threats.
"I personally apologise to the women who have experienced
abuse on Twitter and for what they have gone through," Tony
Wang, general manager of Twitter UK, said on his own Twitter
feed.
"The abuse they've received is simply not acceptable. It's
not acceptable in the real world, and it's not acceptable on
Twitter," he said.
Twitter UK said it was adding staff to help handle abuse
reports. It also said an in-tweet "report abuse" button
currently available on the Twitter app for iPhones would be
added to the Twitter website and to platforms used on other
mobile devices.
The problem of abuse by so-called internet "trolls" has been
front-page news in Britain since activist Caroline Criado-Perez
was hit by a barrage of vitriolic tweets after successfully
campaigning for a woman's face to appear on bank notes.
In recognition of her role, Criado-Perez appeared alongside
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney on July 24, when he
announced 19th century novelist Jane Austen would become the
face of the new 10-pound note.
Police arrested two men over rape threats against
Criado-Perez. One of them was also suspected of making rape
threats against opposition Labour legislator Stella Creasy, who
backed the bank note campaign and also appeared with Carney on
July 24.
In separate incidents days later, several high-profile
female journalists received tweets from someone threatening to
bomb their homes and "destroy everything" there.
London's Metropolitan Police Service said on Friday it was
investigating allegations made by eight people who have been
subjected to harassment, malicious communication or bomb
threats.
While the trolls themselves have been denounced across
British media, Twitter had also come under heavy criticism for
its failure to respond forcefully enough.
In a statement issued after Wang's apology, Criado-Perez
welcomed the new measures announced by Twitter UK but said a
more profound overhaul of the social network's system for
handling abuse was needed.
"The current process is lengthy, complicated and impossible
to use if you're under sustained attack like I have been," she
said.
"Right now, all the emphasis is on the victim, often under
intense pressure, to report rather than for Twitter to track
down the perpetrator and stop them."
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)