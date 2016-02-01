LONDON Feb 1 Britain's bad bank, which is
running down the loans of two bailed out lenders, said on Monday
it was in exclusive talks with Australian firm Computershare
for it to manage 30 billion pounds ($42.81 billion) in
mortgage assets.
UK Asset Resolution Limited (UKAR) said the assets would
continue to be owned by Bradford & Bingley, Mortgage Express and
NRAM, with no changes to their terms and conditions.
Britain last year sold 13 billion pounds of loans once held
by former mortgage lender Northern Rock to U.S. private equity
firm Cerberus, marking the biggest ever sale of a book
of loans in Europe.
($1 = 0.7008 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Louise Heavens)