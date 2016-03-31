LONDON, March 31 Finance minister George Osborne
has appointed a former Bank of America Merrill Lynch
executive to oversee the sale of the government's stakes in
Britain's banks.
Osborne named Oliver Holbourn as the new chief executive
officer of UK Financial Investments (UKFI), the group, which
manages the stakes, said on Thursday. Holbourn was previously
UKFI's head of capital markets.
James Leigh-Pemberton, who was executive chairman, has been
appointed UKFI chairman.
UKFI is charged with balancing the timing of selling off the
government holdings in the banks to raise money to help to
reduce Britain's budget deficit, while ensuring the best return
for taxpayers.
The government pumped a combined 66 billion pounds ($94.95
billion) into Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking
Group to keep them afloat during the 2008-2009
financial crisis.
"We have an outstanding team here and I look forward to
working with them and our investee companies in my new position
to continue to deliver good results for the taxpayer," Holbourn
said in a statement.
The government could lose some 17.5 billion pounds, or a
quarter of the money spent rescuing the banks, according to an
analysis by the Treasury's independent forecasters this month.
The Treasury estimated it might take another five years for
the government to sell off its remaining 73 percent stake in
Royal Bank of Scotland as the shares are trading at about half
their break-even price.
The government is closer to returning Lloyds to the private
sector, but had to defer plans to sell its remaining holding of
less than 10 percent earlier this year due to financial market
turmoil.
($1 = 0.6951 pounds)
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill. Editing by Lawrence White and
Jane Merriman)