LONDON Jan 11 The chairman of the body in charge of Britain's stakes in Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group is to step down, saying it is "inevitable" it will take longer than expected to sell the stakes.

UKFI said David Cooksey will retire as chairman and be repaced by Robin Budenberg, who is currently chief executive. Jim O'Neil, currently responsible for UKFI's investments in Lloyds and RBS, will become CEO.

Cooksey said UKFI's disposal of the investments in Lloyds and RBS "will inevitably take longer than originally expected" due to the challenging economic and banking environments.