BRIEF-ROKT finalizes $26 mln series 'B' funding round
* Conclusion of $26 million series "B" funding round, led by Moelis Australia ,John Ho, Lachlan Murdoch, Greg Roebuck, Square Peg Capital and Time Inc Source text for Eikon:
LONDON Jan 11 The chairman of the body in charge of Britain's stakes in Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group is to step down, saying it is "inevitable" it will take longer than expected to sell the stakes.
UKFI said David Cooksey will retire as chairman and be repaced by Robin Budenberg, who is currently chief executive. Jim O'Neil, currently responsible for UKFI's investments in Lloyds and RBS, will become CEO.
Cooksey said UKFI's disposal of the investments in Lloyds and RBS "will inevitably take longer than originally expected" due to the challenging economic and banking environments.
* Conclusion of $26 million series "B" funding round, led by Moelis Australia ,John Ho, Lachlan Murdoch, Greg Roebuck, Square Peg Capital and Time Inc Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK, June 12 New York’s Public Theater on Monday defended its production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” that portrays the assassinated Roman leader as U.S. President Donald Trump after Delta Air Lines Inc and Bank of America Corp pulled their funding.