LONDON Jan 10 A trade union representing drivers on London's underground rail network is expected on Monday to back further strike action in a long-running dispute over the introduction of night shifts, a spokesman said.

The executive committee of the ASLEF union, one of four unions involved in a row over the plan for all-night services on some lines, is due to meet on Monday to take a decision.

The spokesman said the union's members would hold three 24-hour strikes, on Jan. 27, Feb. 15 and Feb. 17, closing down a network which transports some 3.4 million passengers on weekdays and causing chaos in the capital.

Last year workers on the network held two one-day strikes, in July and early August, over the introduction of the night services, which had been due to begin in mid-September but were postponed in an attempt to reach a deal.

"We genuinely regret the inconvenience that will be caused but the behaviour of London Underground's senior management team have left us with no other choice," Finn Brennan, the union's organiser on the London Underground said.

The union said its negotiating team last met London Underground at the conciliatory service ACAS on Nov. 10.

"Since then they have refused to talk to us despite repeated requests," he said. "When an employer is simply not prepared to talk, then our only option is to take industrial action." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Digby Lidstone)