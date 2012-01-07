LONDON Jan 7 Thousands of British workers
at consumer goods maker Unilever Plc/NV are to
stage a series of strikes in an escalation of a dispute over
plans to axe their final salary pension scheme, unions said on
Saturday.
Last month, union members staged a one-day stoppage, the
first strike in Britain in the group's 81-year history, and a
rare walkout over pensions at a UK blue-chip company.
Unilever makes top brands such as Persil, PG Tips and
Flora.
Leaders of three unions, Unite, GMB and Usdaw, on Saturday
decided to call strikes for up to 12 days starting on Jan. 17
after nine-months of failed talks.
"Unilever need to get the message that profitable companies
will not be allowed to walk away from their savings commitments
to their loyal workforce," Allan Black, national officer of the
GMB, said in a statement.
The Anglo-Dutch group, which employs around 7,000 workers
at 12 plants in Britain, is looking to move all 5,000 members
promised final salary pensions to a career average scheme by
July 2012.
The Unite union said this will see the retirement income of
thousands of staff slashed by between 20 and 40 per cent.
The company abandoned final salary pensions for new joiners
in 2008 and 2,000 workers are already on the less generous
scheme. The Unilever UK pension scheme currently has a deficit
of about 680 million pounds ($1.05 billion).
The three unions have about 2,350 members working at
Unilever and say the company has not held talks over the dispute
since October.
Union members plan to stage a demonstration outside
Unilever's offices in London on Tuesday.