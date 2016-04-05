LONDON, April 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The first
British university to adopt a policy aimed at cutting the use of
conflict minerals in the products it buys, said on Tuesday it
hopes to form a network of like-minded universities that
together would combat the issue in their supply chains.
With some 50,000 staff and students and an annual turnover
of 850 million pounds ($1.2 billion), the University of
Edinburgh is a major buyer of computers and other electronic
goods.
Campaigners have long raised concerns that such goods use
minerals like tin, tungsten, tantalum and gold, which have in
some cases been used to prolong conflicts in the Democratic
Republic of Congo and elsewhere.
Speaking on the day European legislators met to negotiate
new regulations on the issue, a spokesman from the University of
Edinburgh said he hoped its policy of questioning suppliers on
the origins of their goods would set an example for others.
"Many people would be horrified to know that they may be
inadvertently supporting war lords," the director of social
responsibility and sustainability, Dave Gorman, told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation.
"Part of the thinking behind having a policy rather than
simply working away quietly, is to try and raise the level of
awareness and hopefully bring more on board."
The university hopes to eventually impact major British
supply contracts by influencing those which are negotiated
jointly with other British universities.
"Our hope is ... that by starting to declare our colours and
ask some questions, we can influence these much larger contracts
of which we're just a part," Gorman said.
"We're not naive, this isn't a magic solution, this is the
start of a process we think that will have some influence over
time," he added.
The university's policy has been welcomed by campaigners on
the issue.
"It's really valuable to have that kind of leadership, and
it's especially great that it's an academic institution," said
Michael Gibb, campaign leader on conflict resources at Global
Witness.
But he added that such moves by institutions alone are not
enough and European legislation was needed to force companies to
carry out due diligence on their supply chains.
"The longer it's the ... niche interest of a few, the harder
it's going to be for them to do it, because they're not going to
be able to count on ... cooperation from other parts of the
chain," Gibb said.
"The more transparent and open the whole supply chain is,
the easier it is for every link in the chain to do this."
European legislators are in the process of negotiating new
regulations on the issue, but it is not yet clear whether they
will be mandatory or voluntary, Gibb said.
In the United States, companies by law have to try to
establish the origin of four metals often used by rebel groups
in the area to finance their activities.
The legislation is having a big impact on both U.S.
companies and on European companies supplying products to the
United States, said Gibb.
"This is about conflict financing and very serious human
rights abuses, it's not the kind of thing that European
companies or their investors or their consumers should want any
part of," he said.
"It's time (for Europe) to move on to something mandatory
that will make this part of doing business as usual instead of
the exception, or the niche interest of a few responsible
companies," he added.
($1 = 0.7038 pounds)
