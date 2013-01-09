LONDON Jan 9 The United States said on
Wednesday it wanted to see Britain stay in the European Union
and have a strong voice in it, warning that a possible
referendum on the country's membership of the 27-nation bloc
could turn it "inwards".
The comments come as British Prime Minister David Cameron
prepares to deliver a long-awaited speech on Britain's ties with
the EU amid mounting calls for a referendum on whether to
withdraw from the bloc.
"We have a growing relationship with the EU as an
institution, which has an increasing voice in the world, and we
want to se a strong British voice in that EU," said Philip
Gordon, U.S. assistant secretary for European and Eurasian
affairs.
His comments were confirmed by two journalists present at a
briefing on the subject.
Cameron says he wants to renegotiate ties with Europe and to
then seek the public's "fresh consent" for a new settlement. In
the coming weeks, he is widely expected to offer a referendum on
Europe that could be held after the next general election in
2015.
Cameron says he does not want to leave Europe, a major
trading partner, but euroscepticism has increased among
Conservative lawmakers and the public in recent years, with the
anti-Europe UK Independence Party making gains in local polls in
2012.