* Cameron tries to quash perception of discord with U.S.
* Says U.S. backs UK bid to stay in EU but alter ties
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, Jan 11 Britain on Friday sought to
counter perceptions of discord with the United States over the
European Union, saying U.S. President Barack Obama had told
Prime Minister David Cameron that he supported his drive to
renegotiate Britain's EU membership.
Relations between the two close allies came under the
spotlight earlier this week after a senior U.S. official made a
rare and forceful foray into what is an emotive domestic debate,
saying Washington wanted Britain to stay in the EU - a position
not shared by a majority of the British public as well as
hardliners in Cameron's own ruling Conservative party.
But Cameron's spokesman said on Friday that the two
governments saw eye to eye on the issue and that Obama and the
prime minister had discussed the subject in a phone call the
week before Christmas.
"The prime minister took the president through our approach
to the EU and the president was supportive of it," the spokesman
told reporters in London.
"He (Obama) is supportive of the prime minister's view that
Britain's national interest is to be within the EU but to change
the relationship with the EU."
Cameron is expected to deliver a major speech later this
month in which he will set out which powers he wants Britain to
repatriate from the 27-member EU, along with the terms of a
historic vote on the subject that could help define Britain's
role in international affairs for decades.
The intervention by Philip H. Gordon, the U.S. assistant
secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, was the
first time a U.S. official had made such comments in public.
It created the impression that Washington was anxious about
Cameron's plan to reshape Britain's EU ties and provoked a
furious response from hardliners inside the ruling Conservative
party who felt the United States was interfering in a domestic
matter.
But both countries have since been keen to play down the
significance of Gordon's comments.
In Washington, State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland
stressed on Thursday that any decision on EU ties was for the
British government and people to make, saying Gordon's comments
merely restated what she said was a well-known U.S. position on
the subject.
"We generally don't have assistant secretaries of state
going out and giving press conferences and freelancing," Nuland
said. "Assistant Secretary Gordon very much spoke for the
administration."
In London, the prime minister's spokesman has also played
down any idea of a rift, saying Cameron agreed with Gordon in so
far as he also wanted to see "an outward-looking EU with Britain
in it".
George Osborne, the British finance minister, meanwhile
ratcheted up government rhetoric on the EU, saying the bloc
would have to be reformed if Britain was to remain a member.
"I very much hope that Britain remains a member of the EU.
But for us to remain in the EU, the EU itself has to change," he
told the German daily newspaper Die Welt.
"The British population is very disappointed by the EU, and
people have the sense that too many decisions are made too far
away in Brussels."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she believes
Britain's place is in the EU, but the head of the German
parliament's influential EU Affairs Committee warned Britain on
Thursday against trying to "blackmail" other countries in its
push to fashion a new relationship with Europe.
Cameron faces a dilemma. Many MPs in his own Conservative
Party are pressuring him to call a full-fledged referendum on
whether Britain should remain in the EU - a demand backed by
opinion polls which show a majority of Britons would, if given
the chance, vote to leave the bloc.
But business leaders in Britain have said they are strongly
opposed to the prospect of the country radically downgrading
ties with its biggest trading partner.
International partners from the United States to Germany and
Ireland have made it clear they oppose a British EU exit -
"Brixit" - and believe that such a move would isolate and damage
Britain itself.