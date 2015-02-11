LONDON Feb 11 British spies asked for material
to be redacted in a U.S. Senate report about the CIA's
mistreatment of terrorism suspects but were not trying to hide
any complicity in wrongdoing, a senior parliamentary committee
concluded on Wednesday.
But the Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) said that
while it cleared the agencies of wrongdoing in relation to the
Senate report, the broader issue of whether Britain colluded in
torture had still not been determined.
The U.S. Senate report, published in December, found the CIA
had misled the White House and public about its harsh
interrogation of detainees after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and
acted more brutally and pervasively than it had acknowledged.
Britain said at the time that intelligence officials had
asked for parts of the summary in the report to be redacted, but
only on the grounds of national security.
This led to accusations its foreign and domestic security
services, MI6 and MI5, were trying to cover up involvement in
torture, in secret facilities, of al Qaeda suspects and other
fighters held largely in Afghanistan and Iraq.
"From the evidence we have seen and heard, we conclude that
these allegations are unfounded," the ISC, which oversees
Britain's spies, said in a report.
After questioning the heads of MI5 and MI6 and examining all
the material relating to their agencies' dealings with the CIA,
the ISC said requests to conceal evidence were made but that all
related to national security interests.
"They do not concern UK involvement or complicity in, or
awareness of, the mistreatment of detainees," the ISC said.
"These conclusions do not have any bearing on the more
critical question of any complicity by the UK security and
intelligence agencies in the mistreatment of detainees, and do
not pre-empt our wider inquiry into those matters," the
committee said.
Both MI5 and MI6 have for years been accused of colluding in
the ill-treatment of suspected militants, accusations they have
rejected. Ministers have also denied knowledge of sending
suspects to face torture abroad.
