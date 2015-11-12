Kings and dragons drive Apple in China, even as iPhone sales stall
BEIJING Apple Inc has a new China growth driver: animated dragons and warring royals.
LONDON Britain and the United States carried out a planned drill with leading global firms on Thursday to see how they would respond to a cyber incident in the financial sector.
The test focused on how the world's two biggest financial centres, New York and London, would cope with a cyber attack in terms of sharing information, communicating with the public and handling an incident.
"We train and prepare for the threat of a financial cyber incident," Britain's finance minister George Osborne said in a statement. "And we will continue to work with our partners in the U.S. to enhance our cyber cooperation."
The test was announced earlier this year by British Prime Minister David Cameron and U.S. President Barack Obama in light of the interconnectedness of the global financial system.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc goes before a U.S. judge on Wednesday to fight for the right to continue work on its self-driving car program, the latest phase in a courtroom battle over trade secrets that threatens to topple a central pillar of Uber's growth strategy.