LONDON Jan 16 Britain and the United States
will increase cooperation on cyber security, Prime Minister
David Cameron said, setting up "cyber cells" to share
intelligence and conduct simulated attacks to test the defences
of organisations such as banks.
Cameron is on a two-day visit to Washington focused on the
economy and security, and is due to have a second meeting with
President Barack Obama on Friday at the White House.
"We have got hugely capable cyber defences, we have got the
expertise and that is why we should combine as we are going to,
set up cyber cells on both sides of the Atlantic to share
information," Cameron told the BBC in an interview aired on
Friday.
The cooperation between Britain's GCHQ eavesdropping agency
and the U.S. National Security Agency will include joint war
games, with the first exercise later this year to involve the
Bank of England and commercial banks in both the City of London
and Wall Street, the BBC reported.
"This is a real signal it is time to step up the efforts and
to do more," said Cameron.
The British leader said he also planned to discuss with
Obama how the two countries could work more closely with big
Internet companies such as Facebook and Google
to monitor communications between terror suspects.
