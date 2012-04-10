STRASBOURG, France The European Court of Human Rights ruled on Tuesday that Britain had the right to extradite five suspected terrorists to the United States but only after all court procedures had been exhausted.

The court, based in the French city of Strasbourg, had been considering the cases of six people indicted in the United States between 1999 and 2006 on terrorism charges related to hostage taking in Yemen and attacks on U.S. embassies in Africa.

One of the five suspects whose extradition was approved is Abu Hamza, a militant cleric who faces 11 charges relating to the taking of 16 hostages in Yemen in 1998, advocating a Jihad (Islamic holy war) uprising in Afghanistan and trying to set up a jihad training camp in the United States in 2000-2001.

The court said it did not rule on the case of the sixth suspect for mental health reasons.

