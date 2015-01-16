WASHINGTON Jan 16 U.S. President Barack Obama
and British Prime Minister David Cameron vowed to take on "the
poisonous ideology" of Islamic extremists and said intelligence
agencies must be allowed to track militants online despite
privacy concerns.
Obama and Cameron held two days of White House talks amid
increasing concern in Europe about the threat posed by
extremists after 17 people were killed in Paris attacks and
Belgian authorities engaged in a firefight with terror suspects.
"We face a poisonous and fanatical ideology that wants to
pervert one of the world's major religions, Islam, and create
conflict, terror and death. With our allies, we will confront it
wherever it appears," Cameron told a joint White House news
conference with Obama after their talks.
Obama said he and Cameron accepted that intelligence and
military force alone would not solve the problem, and they would
work together on "strategies to counter violent extremism that
radicalizes recruits and mobilizes people, especially young
people, to engage in terrorism."
The extremists' ability to communicate online and spread
recruitment propaganda on the Internet have presented a
challenge to authorities.
Obama and Cameron expressed concerns about new encryption
products that could prevent governments from tracking extremists
poised to attack.
Technology companies became alarmed with surveillance
techniques after former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward
Snowden leaked classified details about how the government
harvests data from companies like Google, Yahoo, Microsoft, AT&T
and Verizon.
"We're not asking for back doors" to access electronic
communications, Cameron said. "We believe in very clear front
doors through legal processes that should help to keep our
country safe."
Obama said debate from civil libertarians and privacy groups
has been "useful" in the debate, but said legal safeguards are
in place to prevent government from "Big Brother" scenarios.
Obama said the U.S. government has been working with
technology companies to deal with privacy concerns without
preventing investigations.
"Social media and the Internet is the primary way in which
these terrorist organizations are communicating," Obama said.
"We're still going to have to find ways to make sure that if
an Al Qaeda affiliate is operating in Great Britain or in the
United States, that we can try to prevent real tragedy," he
said.
Obama and Cameron also agreed to conduct cybersecurity war
games and establish a joint "cyber cell" to prepare for and
share intelligence on malicious hacking, weeks after Sony
Entertainment was hacked in an incident the FBI has blamed on
North Korea.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Alden Bentley)