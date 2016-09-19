NEW YORK, Sept 19 Britain will get "the right deal in terms of trade" with the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May told a group of U.S. business and finance leaders on Monday, in a bid to reassure investors after her country's shock vote to leave the European Union.

"In terms of the negotiations with the European Union, we will be getting the right deal for the United Kingdom and that is the right deal in terms of trade in goods and services because we recognize the importance of both," she said.

The June 23 vote took many investors and chief executives by surprise, triggering the deepest political and financial turmoil in Britain since World War Two and the biggest ever one-day fall in sterling against the dollar. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Sandra Maler)