LONDON, June 11 U.S. President Donald Trump's
planned state visit to Britain has been postponed after he told
Prime Minister Theresa May in a phone conversation he did not
want to come until the public supported his visit, the Guardian
reported on Sunday.
Citing an unnamed adviser at May's Downing Street office who
was in the room at the time, the Guardian reported on its
website that the conversation between the two leaders took place
in recent weeks.
Downing Street spokesmen were not immediately available to
comment.
