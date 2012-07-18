UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 7
June 7 Britain's FTSE 100 futures 0.01 percent lower ahead of the cash market open.
July 18 U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said Lockheed Martin Corp 's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft represents the "future of tactical aviation" for U.S. and British forces, as Britain prepares to take delivery of its first test aircraft.
The jet's scheduled delivery Thursday at Lockheed's Fort Worth, Texas, plant is an indication of "considerable strides" in the program, particularly in the past year, Panetta told a Pentagon press conference alongside Philip Hammond, the British secretary of state for defense.
BRUSSELS, June 7 The European Commission has approved a resolution scheme of Spain's Banco Popular Espanol based on a proposal prepared by the Single Resolution Board, the Commission said in a statement on Wednesday.